Trial begins over 2013 train crash that killed 80 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A trial has begun in Spain over a 2013 train accident that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 others. Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train driver and for a former security director at rail infrastructure company ADIF. On July 24, 2013, the long-distance train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela while traveling over the speed limit. Victims say that justice has been too slow and some survivors and relatives have died in the years since.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.