Thai capital on alert for flooding as heavy rains expected

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand are warning of possible serious flooding in the capital and other parts of the central region from heavy seasonal rainfall expected through the rest of the week. The situation is being worsened by a large volume of water moving downriver from flooding in northern provinces and from discharges from dams filled to capacity. Bangkok has been experiencing flooding since Monday as torrential rain poured into the city, with about 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) recorded in one area over 24 hours. However, the flooding had eased in most areas by Wednesday morning. City officials say they are preparing for more flooding by placing sandbags along riverbanks and installing water pumps at drainage tunnels.

