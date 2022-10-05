Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say a blast went off in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying. The Wednesday afternoon blast was inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in Afghanistan. A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Nafi Takor, said in a tweet there had been an explosion “inside a(n) ancillary mosque where some Interior Ministry workers and visitors were praying.” He did not say if the mosque was inside the ministry or near it, and there was no immediate information about casualties.

