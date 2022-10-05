Sweden, Turkey discuss extraditions demanded by Ankara

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says justice ministry officials from Turkey and Sweden are holding talks to discuss Ankara’s demands for the extradition of people it considers to be terrorists. The two-day discussions started Wednesday. Turkey had threatened to block Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO, insisting they change their stance on Kurdish rebels and other groups that Turkey considers as terrorists. NATO operates by consensus and Turkey’s approval is key. Turkey’s parliament has yet to ratify Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO. Once-neutral Finland and Sweden are abandoning their long-standing military nonalignment, driven to join NATO’s mutual defense pact in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.