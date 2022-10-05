Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to stripping naked in front of her during a flight. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI. She also alleges that the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association conspired with the airline and refused to support her. She is suing Haak for sexual assault. He pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation. Haak’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to. Southwest and the union haven’t responded to phone calls seeking comment.

