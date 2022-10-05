Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting took place Wednesday afternoon. Ahern says the man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene. The shooting comes just days after an officer shot a man who had climbed a fire escape and entered another West Side police station. That man pointed guns at officers. He has has been charged with aggravated assault on an officer using a firearm and burglary.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.