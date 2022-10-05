Marathon at 2024 Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill

PARIS (AP) — The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will include a strength-draining 438 meters of uphill racing. Organizers called the punishing test of endurance “a challenge without precedent.” Female marathoners will get the privilege of competing last for the first time at the Olympics. Their race will be on the final day. The men will race a day earlier. The runners will race from Paris to the royal town of Versailles and back again. The marathon will start from Paris City Hall and wind past the Eiffel Tower and other famed landmarks.

