1 Palestinian killed, 1 fugitive surrenders in Israel raid

DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops have exchanged fire with Palestinians during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing one Palestinian and forcing the surrender of another. The Israeli military identified the wanted man as an activist in the Islamic militant group Hamas, and said he was suspected in a shooting attack on an Israeli bus earlier this week. Palestinian medics say at least seven people were wounded, including three Palestinian journalists. Israel has carried out raids in the West Bank almost daily since a spate of attacks in the spring killed 19 Israelis. Since then, dozens of Palestinians have been killed by army fire, many of them militants, but also local youths protesting the raids and several civilians.

