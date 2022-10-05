Iran summons UK envoy, again, over anti-crackdown complaints

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media says authorities have again summoned the British ambassador after “provocative” statements by London officials over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests. The summons Wednesday of Simon Shercliff marked the second such action in 10 days over British comments. That came after British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Iranian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, exercise restraint and release unfairly detained protesters. Iranian leaders accuse the West, particularly the United States and Israel, of planning the protests ignited by the death of a 22-year-old woman while she was in the custody of Iranian morality police.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.