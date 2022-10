Tesla’s Model S has enjoyed a nearly 10-year head start on the premium electric sedan competition, but the gap between it and its electric luxury sedan rivals is beginning to close. It now faces a challenge from a fellow startup, the 2022 Lucid Air. Can this new long-range champ unseat the original luxury EV?

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.