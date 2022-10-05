Donations jump for Georgia GOP’s Kemp, Warnock stays strong

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million in a three-month period. That’s more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with Abrams. Kemp and his associated leadership committee had $15.4 million in cash left. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock reported raising $26.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. He’s now raised about $90 million for his reelection campaign. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams or Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

