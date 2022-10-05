Chicago man found guilty in murder of 6 family members

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the 2016 slayings of six members of a Chicago family who were slaughtered in their home. Wednesday’s verdict means that 28-year-old Diego Uribe Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, prosecutors told the jury that Uribe Cruz came to the house where members of his family lived to commit a robbery and killed everyone there _ including two young boys _ to make sure there were no witnesses. Evidence included DNA under his aunt’s fingernails that prosecutors said belonged to Uribe Cruz.

