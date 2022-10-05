Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

NEW YORK (AP) — According to union organizers, Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse workers who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities. The company suspended the workers with pay on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Organizers with the Amazon Labor Union say day shift workers were sent home, with pay, when the fire began around 4pm. Night shift workers were not given that option, which led to a sit-down protest. An Amazon spokesperson says the company asked the employees to report back to work after fire officials certified the building was safe.

