Alabama pastor indicted on charges of rape, sex abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama pastor has been indicted on rape and sex abuse charges. Court documents show a grand jury indicted 64-year-old Gregory Renee Adams on charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse by force. Two of the charges involved victims who were between the ages of 12 and 16. Adams’ attorney, Dennis Knizley, declined to comment Wednesday, saying he had not yet seen the indictment. WKRG-TV reports that an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing last year that Adams used his power as a pastor to make his victims fear him. Testimony included allegations that he told victims that he chooses who goes to heaven or hell.

