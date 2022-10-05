23 hostages from Nigeria passenger train reported freed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say more than 20 people who were abducted from a passenger train have regained their freedom after more than six months. AA government committee assembled by Nigeria’s chief of defense staff said Wednesday that it “secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage.” Authorities didn’t respond to inquiries about how the hostages were freed. It wasn’t clear if ransoms were paid. In late March, gunmen attacked the train with explosives and gunfire near Nigeria’s capital, killing seven people and abducting dozens of others. Some passengers previously were freed in batches on more than three occasions. Protesters had accused the government of “not doing enough” to rescue the hostages.

