With Geffen Hall, NY Phil gets a fresh, better sounding home

NEW YORK (AP) — After a $550 million renovation that took two years, the New York Philharmonic returns to Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. Capacity has been reduced from 2,738 to 2,200, orchestra rows cut from 43 to 33 and two-thirds of the third tier eliminated. The makeover included advancing the stage 25 feet and installing wraparound seating for 220 people behind the performers. Originally slated for completion in 2024, NY Phil and Lincoln Center leaders pushed up the timeline when the pandemic hit. Musicians have complained about the audio conditions since the building opened in 1962. After the renovation, principal bassoon Judith LeClair says the orchestra could finally hear the music they were playing.

