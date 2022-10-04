Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature forced to convene a special session on Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

