UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister says people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some arriving asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. But she acknowledged on Tuesday that a legal challenge means it’s unlikely anyone will be deported to the east African country this year. Under a deal signed in April, Britain planned to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda for the processing of their asylum claims. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than returning to the U.K.=

