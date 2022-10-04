Turkish journalist groups slam bill to fight disinformation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish journalists groups have protested a draft law the government says is aimed at combating fake news and disinformation but which critics denounce as yet another attempt to stifle freedom of expression. Parliament on Tuesday was set to debate a 40-article piece of legislation, including an amendment that would criminalize the spreading of “fake news” with a sentence of up to three years in prison. Critics say the law is too vague and would allow the government to crack down on independent journalism. Representatives of various Turkish journalists associations, wearing black face masks, gathered outside parliament in Ankara, urging legislators not to pass the law, which was submitted to parliament in May.

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

