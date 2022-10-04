SKorea says missile malfunctioned and fell during drill

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and fell on land during a live-fire drill with the United States, with the sound of the blast and subsequent fire triggering panic among residents in the coastal city of Gangneung, who feared an attack from increasingly hostile North Korea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that no one was hurt from the accident Tuesday night. It said the military was investigating why the Hyunmoo-2 missile malfunctioned. It didn’t immediately specify where the missile landed. The live-fire drill came hours after North Korea flew a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that crossed Japan in its most provocative weapons demonstration in years.

