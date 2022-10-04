Sen. Paul tries to link Dem challenger to political violence
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a 2017 attack when his neighbor slammed into him outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game. Now, Paul has falsely conflated those events with his opponent in his reelection bid. The social media video attacks Democrat Charles Booker. The video was released Monday, before a campaign forum Paul declined to take part in. It says Booker associated with “radical left” people who condone and perpetrate violence. Booker calls it “dangerous and dishonest rhetoric.”