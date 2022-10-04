Probe opens in Romania over leaks from Russian-owned company

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol — which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft — over suspected data leaks. Organized crime prosecutors said late on Monday that police raided the company’s offices in the capital Bucharest and the western city of Timisoara, along with the employees’ homes, as part of the probe. No other details were immediately released. The Associated Press has sent a request for comment to NIS Petrol. Serbia’s president said “this has nothing to do with us.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.