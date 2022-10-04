Naomi Osaka to publish picture book ‘The Way Champs Play’

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she’d like to share. The tennis star has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children’s picture book, “The Way Champs Play,” scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka’s new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka’s organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations. “The Wat Champs Play” is Osaka’s first book. “The leadership, confidence, teamwork, and resilience I’ve learned on the court have been so valuable to me,” Osaka, 24, said in a statement released Tuesday.

