German minister tells Poland no chance for WWII reparations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has told her Polish counterpart there will be no more World War II reparations because Berlin considers the matter is closed. Annalena Baerbock directly addressed Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau at a news conference in Warsaw following their talks on subjects that included Poland’s request for reparations. On Monday, Rau signed and expedited a note to Germany demanding some $1.3 trillion in reparations for material and other damages and losses Poland claims were caused by Nazi Germany’s wartime occupation from 1939-45. Baerbock firmly restated Berlin’s stance that, while Germany recognizes its historical responsibility, the matter is closed.

