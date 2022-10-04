German gas price plan exposes EU divisions over energy

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany’s plan to spend billions of euros to help keep gas prices low for its consumers and businesses is receiving a tepid welcome from fellow European Union members. Some among the 27 EU countries, including France and Italy, worry that the measure could exacerbate the energy crisis. They think Germany’s $200 billion “gas price brake” should have been coordinated with them or that EU money should be used instead. At a meeting of finance ministers on Tuesday, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said: “If we want to face this crisis, I think we need a higher level of solidarity.” Germany’s finance minister said “there had been a misunderstanding,” about what he described as a “targeted” measure.

