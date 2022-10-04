Garland is asked to probe threats to children’s hospitals

BOSTON (AP) — Three major medical associations are asking the U.S. attorney general to investigate and prosecute people who are threatening violence against children’s hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association wrote Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Their demands come amid a spate of threats against doctors and institutions that provide medical care for transgender kids that can include hormones or surgery for older teens. Children’s hospitals nationwide have substantially increased security. Garland did not immediately respond publicly. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

