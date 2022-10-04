Expert: School shooter faked fetal alcohol symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors trying to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are trying to show he is faking having fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. They spent hours Tuesday showing charts of IQ tests, explained averages and standard deviations but then turned to a simple test Cruz took earlier this year to bolster their contention he is malingering. They used video from his 2018 massacre of 17 at Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to show he is capable of rapidly pulling a trigger. On a jailhouse test of his mental fitness, he tapped a lever slowly. Cruz pleaded guilty last year. His trial is to determine if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

