Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional mediators are stepping up pressure on the country’s new junta. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to hit the country this year will further delay democratic elections and a return to civilian rule. Some of the protesters in the crowd waved Russian flags and called on new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore to get Russian mercenaries to help fight the Islamic insurgency that has engulfed Burkina Faso. The previous coup leader now in exile in Togo had agreed to hold new elections by July 2024.

