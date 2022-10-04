Bulgaria: Borissov offers coalition, doesn’t want PM’s post

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has invited his political opponents to talks on forming a government. Results from Bulgaria’s election on Sunday showed his GERB party with 25.4% of the vote. Other parties passed the support threshold needed to make it into the 240-seat National Assembly. Borissov led three governments between 2009 and early 2021. His reputation eroded after allegations of corruption practices, links to oligarchs and suppression of media freedom, which sparked protests. Speaking to reporters at his party’s headquarters on Tuesday, he stated that he does not want to be either prime minister, a Cabinet minister or a member of parliament.

