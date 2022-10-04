Arms factory explosion in Bulgaria kills 1, leaves 2 missing

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An explosion in a weapons factory in southern Bulgaria has killed a 55-year-old man and left two women missing. Health officials confirmed the man’s death on Tuesday and said a woman was taken to the hospital with a severe brain injury. A regional prosecutor says rescue teams expect to find the bodies of the missing women at the blast site but haven’t started searching the debris because of the danger of triggering another explosion. The original explosion destroyed most of the building. Last year, a worker died in a fire that broke out in the same factory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.