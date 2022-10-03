US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on the head of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others. The action comes after a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans was sanctioned by the Treasury Department last week. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday designated sanctions against Prime Minister Fadil Novalic, saying he misused pensioner data acquired through his official position in the week before the 2018 elections. Novalic allegedly used pensioner data to send out letters listing his accomplishments and promised increased pensions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.