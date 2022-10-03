UN chief urges Yemen rivals: No new violence and renew truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Yemen’s warring parties to refrain from any provocations that could escalate violence. The move follows the failure to extend a nationwide cease-fire, and to engage with each other to renew the truce. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday the secretary-general is disappointed that the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels didn’t reach agreement before the Oct. 2 deadline. But he says: “We in no way see it as the end of the road.” A two-month truce starting April 2 and extended twice brought the longest lull in fighting since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014.

