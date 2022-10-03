Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show

PARIS (AP) — It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of color. Iconic Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara collaborated on the designs showcased at Paris’ Pompidou Center Modern Art Museum, while art megastar Jeff Koons casually popped in to say ‘hello’ to McCartney post-show, peering at her comically across an atelier of world-famous sculptures by Constantin Brancusi. The display also pioneered the use of regenerative cotton.

