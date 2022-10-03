Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts evacuation

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire raging in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials said the Bovee Fire was initially reported Sunday afternoon as about 100 acres in size in Thomas County. It had grown to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp’s buildings were destroyed, including the lodge and youth cabins. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people. No injuries from the fire have been reported.

