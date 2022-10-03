Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge reminded potential jurors of the importance of impartiality at the rape trial of a former Australian government staffer. Bruce Lehrmann is charged with raping a fellow staffer in Parliament House in 2019. The trial is expected to run four to six weeks. The woman’s allegations provoked nationwide protests about the treatment of women in politics and prompted former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to offer an apology. Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty and could face 12 years in prison if convicted.

