Heavy rain swells rivers, causing floods in much of Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rain in northern, northeastern and central Thailand has worsened severe flooding in many parts of the country, as authorities ordered the release of water into already overflowing rivers from dams that were filled to capacity. Many areas were already flooded from seasonal monsoon rains when the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which earlier tore through the Philippines and Vietnam, swept through parts of the country last week. Among the areas hit by flooding were Chiang Mai, a large city and tourist center in the north, and Sukhothai, an ancient capital and archaeological site that draws many visitors. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that floods had impacted at least 45,000 households in 35 provinces.

