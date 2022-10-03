Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his ‘Cinderella’ to Broadway
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and welcoming another. The musical theater icon announced Monday that his retooled version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theatre in February with new songs, a new leading lady and a new title. “Bad Cinderella” — borrowing the title from a key song in the show rather than using London West End’s blander name “Cinderella” — will star Linedy Genao in the title role. She’s had ensemble roles in “Dear Evan Hansen” and “On Your Feet!”