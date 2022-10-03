76ers coach Rivers uses training camp as education tool

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers took his players to Charleston, South Carolina, as a team bonding experience. He also wanted to use it as an educational tool. Rivers and the Sixers organized field trips to the Old Slave Mart Museum, often staffed by individuals who trace their history to the enslaved people of Charleston, and to the Avery Institute of Afro-American History and Culture. Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters and retired professor and historian Bernard Powers both spoke to the team. Rivers has become an agent of change in the NBA and found his voice as an activist.

