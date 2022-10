Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

