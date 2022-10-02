Spain: 4 bodies retrieved from migrant boat, 1 man rescued

MADRID (AP) — Spain´s marine rescue service says it has picked up the bodies of four people from a rubber dinghy believed to have been carrying more than 30 people. A merchant ship rescued one person after it spotted the boat in waters off northwest Africa on Saturday. Spanish news reports said Sunday the man told rescue services that there had been 34 people on the boat when it set sail some nine days ago. He is being treated in a hospital on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat each year. Many die in the attempt.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.