Supreme Court’s top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

The Supreme Court opens its new term on Monday and will hear arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson among its nine members. The court already has said it will decide cases on a range of big issues, including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in the coming months. In cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the court could end any consideration of race in college admissions. And the court could further reduce protections for minority voters in another major consideration of the landmark Voting Rights Act.

By The Associated Press

