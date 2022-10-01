Nigerians mark independence anniversary ahead of key poll

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians are celebrating the 62nd anniversary of their independence as presidential candidates wrangle for votes ahead of the country’s general elections in February next year. In a message broadcast nationwide Saturday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the country’s economic and security hardships but assured his compatriots that “your resilience and patience would not be in vain.” Despite being Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria’s growth has been slowed down by years of bad governance, corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s resources. Buhari said Nigeria has recorded progress in key sectors but that “we are not yet at our destination.”

