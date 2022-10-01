Mexican navy helicopter crashes, killing 3 marines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy says three marines are dead and two others are injured after a reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The Navy said in a statement that the Eurocopter craft went down during an aerial surveillance patrol. Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a small, non-armored chopper spinning and then crashing near the town of Frontera, Tabasco. The Navy said Saturday that the cause of the crash was under investigation. The accident came two days after authorities acknowledged that the crash of another navy helicopter in July that killed 14 marines was caused by a lack of fuel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.