Lawmakers in breakaway Somaliland extend president’s term

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The House of Elders in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland has extended the term of office of President Muse Bihi Abdi by two years. The speaker of the chamber said lawmakers voted 72-1 with one abstention in favor of the president’s request for the term extension. The action is expected to cause more unrest among opposition groups. In August, at least five people were killed and 100 injured at protests where demonstrators demanded the holding of elections in November. They feared the president would postpone the vote and extend his term, which was due to expire next month. The Somaliland National Electoral Commission later announced it had postponed the election until July 2023.

