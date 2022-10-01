Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen after alleged firebomb

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank after a group of youths smashed a hole through the Israeli separation barrier and began throwing objects at police. Saturday’s shooting happened in Azariyah, a village just outside of Jerusalem, and marked the latest violence in what has become the deadliest year in the West Bank since 2015. Israel’s paramilitary border police said forces shot a protester who attempted to throw a firebomb at them. Israel built the barrier some 20 years ago in what it said was a security measure. But the Palestinians view the structure as an illegal land grab and symbol of Israel’s 55-year military occupation.

