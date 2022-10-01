19 killed, including 3 elite Guard members, in Iran attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including three members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Saturday’s report says the assailants hid among worshippers near a mosque in the city of Zahedan and attacked the nearby police station. The report said 32 people were wounded in the ensuing clashes between armed separatists and police Friday. It is not unusual for IRG members to be present at police bases around the country. It wasn’t clear if the attack was related to nationwide antigovernment protests gripping Iran after the death in police custody of a young woman.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.