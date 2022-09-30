UN to seek $800 million more in aid for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it will seek $800 million more in aid from the international community to help Pakistan’s flood survivors. The upward revision comes weeks after the U.N. issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for 33 million people affected by the unprecedented floods that have hit Pakistan this summer. Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters on Friday that the agency will issue the revised appeal in Geneva next Tuesday. Deluges, which have likely been worsened by climate change, have killed 1,678 people in Pakistan since mid-June.

