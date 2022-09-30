UN body faults ‘piecemeal’ work to end racial discrimination
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nation’s human rights office says that recent initiatives in places like the Americas and Europe to end discrimination against people of African descent are mostly “piecemeal.” The U.N. human rights office said Friday that more efforts are needed to dismantle entrenched racism as it released a new report. It focused on seven cases of police-related deaths of people of African descent, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the United States. The report is due to be presented to the Human Rights Council, the U.N.’s main human rights body, on Monday.