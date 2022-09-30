U.S. captives ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — One of two American veterans released from Russian captivity after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom. Alex Drueke says he and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh endured three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation. But he says the final 24 hours were the toughest because of mental and emotional torture. Drueke tells The Associated Press that he and Huynh both prayed for death during the ride to an airport in Russia, unsure of what they would face. The men arrived back in the United States last week. Both traveled to Ukraine in the spring to help fight off the Russian invasion.

