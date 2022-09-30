TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’

As TikTok’s popularity has exploded, it’s become more than just a place for viral dance challenges. Young voters are increasingly using the app to learn about politics, elections and issues. And candidates are taking notice. But while politicians from both parties promote the app as a powerful way to reach young voters, some elected officials urge caution. They say concerns about TikTok’s parent company, its ties to China’s government and its handling of user data should make anyone think carefully before signing up for the platform. That’s not denting its popularity though. TikTok continues to be one of the most downloaded and used sites on the internet.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.